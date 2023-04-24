Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy reportedly will be placed on the paternity list, keeping the National League Player of the Week out for as many as three games.

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers will recall top infield prospect Michael Busch for their upcoming three-game series at Pittsburgh that starts Tuesday.

Muncy, 32, batted .389 last week with five home runs and seven RBIs, while earning nine walks. He started this week as the MLB leader in home runs with 11.

Busch, 25, was a first-round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2019. He was batting .337 with a .967 OPS in 21 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season and had eight doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs.

Busch has played nine games each at both second base and third base this season, with three games at first base.