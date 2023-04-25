Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is expected to miss several weeks with a hamate fracture in his left wrist.

The team placed Chang on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.

Chang sustained the injury in Monday night's loss in Baltimore, exiting in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning. The team called it left wrist pain.

Chang had started 10 of Boston's past 12 games at shortstop while the team used Enrique Hernandez to help shore up positions all over the diamond due to injuries.

Chang, 27, is batting just .136 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games (13 starts) this season, his second in Boston.

Valdez, 24, made his major league debut Wednesday and went 2-for-4 against Minnesota. He's batting .184 at Worcester.

Reuters contributed to this report.