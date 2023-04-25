CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger was placed on the paternity list Tuesday following the birth of his second child on Sunday, a baby girl.

The paternity list allows players to miss 1-3 games for the birth of a child.

Bellinger, 27, is hitting .300 with five home runs while playing stellar defense in center field during his first month with his new team. The 2019 NL MVP finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs in December.

The Cubs also recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa. He was in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against San Diego.

Velazquez, 24, is in his second stint with the Cubs this season. He hit a grand slam this month, part of a comeback victory over the Seattle Mariners.

The Cubs also announced right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks will begin a rehab assignment Thursday for Triple-A Iowa.

Hendricks, 33, is coming back from a right shoulder strain and hasn't pitched in a big league game since July 5.

He's expected to rejoin the major league team next month.

"He's touched 90 [mph] a couple times," manager David Ross said. "He's not going to be the guy that throws 95, but when he's at his best he has a nine in front of that number. That separates the speed and deception between the changeup."

Ross was noncommittal when asked how many rehab starts Hendricks would make before returning to the majors. He is expected to throw about four innings and 60 pitches Thursday.

"We'll see how it goes from there," Ross said. "I'd like to get him multiple starts, but there's a lot of variables in that that can also change."

Hendricks is the lone player remaining from the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.