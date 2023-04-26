TORONTO -- Blue Jays star George Springer left Wednesday's 8-0 victory against the Chicago White Sox after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from right-hander Michael Kopech.

Toronto said Springer's hand was bruised and X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

Springer was hit by the pitch in the third inning but stayed in the game to run the bases and scored on a double by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

He played right field in the top of the fourth but was subbed out by pinch hitter Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning. Biggio struck out, stranding two runners.

Springer is hitting .216 with three homers and nine RBIs.