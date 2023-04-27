The Cincinnati Reds put first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers on the 10-day injured list Thursday with an undisclosed illness.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, when Myers was scratched from the lineup ahead of Cincinnati's 5-3 victory against Texas.

Myers, 32, is batting .222 with two homers and nine RBIs in 23 games in his first season with the Reds, who signed him to a one-year, $7.5 million contract in December.

He is a career .254 hitter with 155 home runs and 530 RBIs in 1,086 games with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-14), San Diego Padres (2015-22) and Reds. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2013 and a National League All-Star in 2016.

Also Thursday, the Reds recalled right-hander Casey Legumina from Triple-A Louisville, placed right-hander Graham Ashcraft on the bereavement list and outrighted infielder Jason Vosler to Louisville.