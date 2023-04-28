Aaron Judge appears shaken up after a strikeout in the second inning and is taken out of the game in the fourth with right hip discomfort. (0:27)

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge exited Thursday's 4-2 win at the Texas Rangers early because of right hip discomfort, the team said.

Judge struck out in his only two at-bats, once with the bases loaded, before he was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning by Oswaldo Cabrera.

He said he felt "a little grab in the hip area" after his second strikeout.

Manager Aaron Boone said after the game that Judge wasn't currently slated to have any tests on his hip.

"We'll kind of reassess him [Friday] and see how the hip is doing," Boone said.

Thursday's game was Judge's first in Texas since breaking Roger Maris' single-season American League home run mark there last October in the next-to-last game of the season.

Judge entered Thursday batting .267 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 25 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.