The Atlanta Braves returned outfielder Michael Harris II from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list Friday.

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year, Harris had been on the IL since April 7 with a strained lower back suffered while trying to steal a base.

In two rehab games at Triple-A Gwinnett, he was 1-for-7 with two walks.

Harris, 22, played in 114 games last season, hitting 27 doubles and 19 home runs while driving in 64 runs and batting .297. He stole 20 bases.

In seven games this season, he is batting .217 with one RBI and two stolen bases.

The Braves also reinstated outfielder Eli White from the paternity list and optioned him to Gwinnett. Outfielder Nick Solak also was sent to Gwinnett.