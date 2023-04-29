CHICAGO -- The White Sox signed former New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier to a minor-league contract on Friday.

The six-year veteran was in uniform and available to play for Triple-A Charlotte.

The Texas Rangers released him from a minor-league contract on Tuesday.

Frazier played his first five seasons in New York before being released after the 2021 season.

He played 19 games last year for the Chicago Cubs. His best season was 2019, when he hit .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBI in 69 games with the Yankees.

The White Sox also signed RHP Bryan Shaw to a minor-league deal. The 12-year veteran played sparingly for Cleveland last season.