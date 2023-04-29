Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda has been placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right triceps strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday for Maeda, who exited Wednesday's start against the New York Yankees after three-plus innings of work. An MRI on Thursday did not show any structural damage to the elbow.

Maeda, 35, is off to an 0-4 start with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 innings. He gave up a career-high 11 hits and 10 runs against the Yankees without recording an out in the fourth inning.

He missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery in September 2021.

In a related roster move, the Twins recalled right-hander Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul. He will make his second start of the season Saturday afternoon against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Ober (1-0, 1.59 ERA) allowed one run on three hits in 5⅔ innings last Sunday against the Washington Nationals, striking out four and walking three in a 3-1 win.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.