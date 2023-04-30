The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired catcher Tyler Heineman from the Pittsburgh Pirates for infielder Vinny Capra.

Heineman, 31, was added to the 40-man roster Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment by the Pirates last Wednesday after batting .111 (1-for-9) with one walk in three games this season.

Heineman, who played with Toronto last season, is a career .210 hitter with one homer and 12 RBIs in 85 games with the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Blue Jays and Pirates.

To make room for Heineman, outfielder Jordan Luplow has been assigned outright to Triple-A.

Capra, who was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis, has yet to play in the majors this season. The 26-year-old went 1-for-5 with two runs in eight games with the Blue Jays last season.

