The Boston Red Sox reinstated right-hander Chris Martin from the injured list Sunday.

The 36-year-old reliever landed on the 15-day IL on April 16 with right shoulder inflammation.

Martin is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in seven appearances this season out of the Boston bullpen.

He owns a 9-17 record with nine saves and a 3.80 ERA in 277 games (no starts) with seven teams since 2014.

The Red Sox sent right-hander Kaleb Ort to Triple-A Worcester following their 8-7 win in 10 innings Saturday.

Ort, 31, is 1-0 with a 7.30 ERA through 12 relief appearances with the Red Sox this season.