The Houston Astros placed right-handed starting pitcher Jose Urquidy on the 15-day injured list Monday because of right shoulder discomfort.

The Astros recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

Urquidy left Sunday night's start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies after 5 1/3 innings with soreness in his throwing shoulder. He picked up the win in a 4-3 Astros victory after yielding two runs (both solo homers) and three hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Urquidy, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts this season. In five major league campaigns, all with Houston, he is 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA, 304 strikeouts and 82 walks over 69 games (66 starts).

Bielak, 27, has appeared in five games out of the bullpen for the Astros this season and sports a 3.65 ERA. In parts of three seasons with Houston, he is 6-7 with a 5.15 ERA and one save over 45 games (eight starts).