HOUSTON -- The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day injured list Monday before the start of a series against the Houston Astros.

Crawford, who has a strained right calf, was injured in the fourth inning of San Francisco's 16-11 loss to San Diego Saturday night in Mexico City. His stint on the IL is retroactive to Sunday.

Crawford told reporters on Monday that he feels better, but an MRI revealed more than he expected. He was optimistic that he'd only have to miss the allotted 10 days.

The 36-year-old veteran has struggled this season, hitting .169 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Yastrzemski was shelved with a left hamstring strain. He was injured in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Padres while diving to try and catch a ball hit by Matt Carpenter in the eighth inning.

A grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, Mike is batting .292 with five homers and 14 RBIs.

The Giants recalled outfielders Cal Stevenson and Brett Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.