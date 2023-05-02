Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez has been put on the 10-day injured list and will miss "a couple weeks" after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, general manager J.J. Picollo said Tuesday.

The Royals called up prized prospect Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a related roster move.

"Unfortunately, Nicky woke up in the middle of the night Saturday night with some pain in his abdomen, which led him to the hospital and he had an emergency appendectomy on Sunday morning," Picollo told KCSP 610 AM in Kansas City. "... He'll be out for a couple weeks."

Lopez, 28, is batting .200 with seven RBIs through 24 games in his fifth season with the Royals. He chatted with teammates on the field prior to Tuesday's home game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Garcia was ranked No. 78 among MLB's top 100 prospects by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel entering the 2023 season. The shortstop/third baseman is hitting .242 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs in 24 games at Omaha this season.

"You never like these opportunities to come because of an injury, but sometimes that's the way it happens and we're glad that he'll be up here today," Picollo said.

Garcia made his MLB debut with the Royals last season and batted .318 with two RBIs in nine games.

Kansas City also recalled catcher Freddy Fermin from Omaha and optioned outfielder Franmil Reyes to the Triple-A club.

Reuters contributed to this report.