HOUSTON -- Astros starter Luis Garcia was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, the second Houston starting pitcher to be put on the list this week.

Garcia left Monday night's game against the San Francisco Giants after eight pitches with right elbow discomfort.

His injury came on the same day that fellow right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder after being injured Sunday night.

Left-hander Matt Gage was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Garcia's spot on the roster.

These injuries are just the latest in a string of setbacks for the defending World Series champions.

Star second baseman Jose Altuve has been out all season after breaking his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic. Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley also hasn't played this year while recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Houston is without outfielder Chas McCormick, who has been out since April 15 with lower back tightness.

Manager Dusty Baker said Monday night that Urquidy would be shut down indefinitely and that he'd be out for "a while."