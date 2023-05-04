The Oakland Athletics designated pitchers Jeurys Familia and Domingo Acevedo for assignment Thursday amid a series of roster moves.

Oakland also optioned right-hander Adam Oller to Triple-A Las Vegas.

In corresponding moves, the A's recalled three right-handers from Las Vegas -- Rico Garcia, Spencer Patton and Austin Pruitt.

Familia, 33, posted an 0-1 mark with a 6.39 ERA and two saves in 14 relief appearances this season, his first in Oakland.

Acevedo, 29, had a 10.61 ERA in nine relief appearances. He's made 89 relief appearances for the A's in two-plus seasons, going 4-4 with a 4.09 ERA.

Oller, 28, is 1-1 with a 10.07 ERA in nine games (one start) this season.

Garcia, 29, is 0-1 with a 2.03 ERA in nine relief appearances at Las Vegas. He has pitched in 20 major league games with three teams but will make his debut in an A's uniform.

Patton, 35, is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in six relief appearances at Las Vegas. He's 5-4 with a 5.11 ERA in 101 major league relief appearances with Texas and the Chicago Cubs.

Pruitt, 33, is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 10 relief appearances at Las Vegas. He's 12-10 with a 4.70 ERA in 112 games (11 starts) with four teams.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.