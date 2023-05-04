Matt Olson elevates one over the wall in right field to give the Braves an insurance run. (0:29)

MIAMI -- Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. was removed from Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins out of precaution after he fouled a ball off his left knee in the sixth inning, just three days after he was removed against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder.

Acuna was on the ground for a while grabbing at his left leg, but finished the four-pitch at bat and returned to right field in the bottom of the sixth.

He was then replaced by Sam Hilliard, who went to centerfield, and centerfielder Kevin Pillar took Acuna's place in right field.

Acuna was removed from the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill.

Leading off the game, Acuna was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He sat on the ground for a while holding his shoulder in obvious pain while receiving attention from an athletic trainer.

Acuna was 1 for 3 Monday and stole his 15th base of the season.