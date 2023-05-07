        <
        >

          Vida Blue, former AL MVP and 3-time World Series champ, dies

          play
          3-time World Series champion Vida Blue dies at 73 (0:51)

          Jay Harris recalls the legacy of former pitcher Vida Blue, who has died at the age of 73. (0:51)

          • ESPN
          May 7, 2023, 11:29 AM ET

          Former major league pitcher Vida Blue has died. He was 73 years old.

          The 1971 winner of both the AL MVP and Cy Young awards, Blue's playing career spanned three decades with the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and two stints with the San Francisco Giants.

          Following his award-winning 1971 season, Blue clashed with A's owner Charlie Finley over his salary and played sparingly in 1972 as the A's marched to the first of three straight World Series titles.

          The left-hander played an integral role in the 1973 and 1974 titles. But Blue's tumultuous relationship with Finley proved prophetic as the owner broke up the A's championship core instead of paying the stars in free agency.

          Most recently, Blue had been an analyst on Giants broadcasts.

          A's great Dave Stewart tweeted out his condolences, calling Blue "my mentor, hero, and friend."

          The Athletics, Giants and Royals also tweeted out tributes to Blue.

          A Louisiana native, Blue threw a no-hitter in 1970 and was part of a combined no-hitter in 1975. He appeared in six All-Star Games and was the first pitcher to start All-Star Games for each league, the AL in 1971 and the NL in 1978 while a member of the Giants.