PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Schwarber homered after being dropped from leadoff to fifth in the batting order, and the Philadelphia Phillies stopped a six-game skid with a 6-1 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday that ended Boston's eight-game winning streak.

J.T. Realmuto singled twice and drove in two runs for the defending NL champions, who won for the first time since Bryce Harper's return to the lineup Tuesday. Harper, playing in his fifth game after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, is batting .368 (7 for 19) with one RBI after going 1 for 3 with a single, walk and two runs.

"I thought we played extremely well in all phases," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "You go into an off-day with a win and break a losing streak. It feels really good."

Schwarber, who was in a 1-for-30 slump and showed frustration the night before in the ninth inning after a popup, was replaced by Bryson Stott in the leadoff spot, with Thomson saying his aim was "jump-starting" both players.

"It worked out," Thomson said.

Stott, in a 1-for-14 slide coming in, singled leading off the fourth. Trea Turner singled, Harper walked. Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead grounder off Tanner Houck (3-2) and Schwarber laced an RBI single to right.

"He feels comfortable in the 5-hole," Thomson joked afterward.

The manager has been repeatedly asked about moving Schwarber as his struggles have mounted though he pointed to Schwarber's and the Phillies' success last season as a reason to keep the slugger on top. Thomson said the lineup would remain the same as Sunday "for a little bit."

Taijuan Walker (3-2) rebounded from two consecutive shaky outings, allowing one run and three hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

"I was nibbling too much instead of being aggressive in the zone," Walker said. "The goal today was not to walk anyone."

Schwarber hit a two-run shot into the second deck in right field off Richard Bleier for a 4-1 lead in the sixth. It was the eighth home run for Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 last season.

"He wanted it in and it stayed over the plate," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the pitch. "That is what Kyle does."

Houck gave up three runs and five hits in 5⅔.

"Overall, a good outing," Cora said. "He limited the damage."

Matt Strahm didn't allow a run in the final two innings for his first save of the season and fifth of his big-league career. The lefty made six starts this year but has been reverted to a bullpen role with the impending return of left-hander Ranger Suarez.

Triston Casas homered for the Red Sox, extending his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.