ST. LOUIS -- Paul Goldschmidt homered three times and the St. Louis Cardinals stopped an eight-game losing streak -- their longest skid in 16 years -- with a 12-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Goldschmidt had four hits and four RBIs in his third three-homer game, the first since March 29, 2019, against Milwaukee. He had solo home runs in the first and third innings and a two-run drive in the eighth.

It was Goldschmidt's second three-homer game as a Cardinal, making him the fifth player in franchise history to have multiple three-homer games, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Most 3-HR games in Cardinals history Paul Goldschmidt on Sunday became the fifth player in Cardinals franchise history to have multiple 3-homer games. Player 3-HR Games Johnny Mize 4 Albert Pujols 4 Mark McGwire 3 Paul Goldschmidt 2 Stan Musial 2 -- ESPN Stats & Information

All three of Goldschmidt's home runs came with two strikes.

"I'm always trying to hit it hard, but there's a little adjustment with two strikes," Goldschmidt said. "You can't just be up there free swinging. Sometimes, it works out like today and other times they strike you out three times."

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol says Goldschmidt displays plate discipline no matter the count.

"The guy has a really good game plan, and he sticks with it," Marmol said. "Pretty remarkable, very productive."

St. Louis has won only two of 12 series this season and is 11-24. The Cardinals got their first home win since April 19.

"Obviously, we're not happy with how this season has started," Brendan Donovan, who hit a three-run home run Sunday, said. "We could have rolled over today. This team does not quit. We're not where we want to be as far as wins and losses or how we've played to this point. Today shows you that we still have fight."

Jake Rogers hit a grand slam for the Tigers, whose five-game winning steak was stopped. Spencer Torkelson also homered for Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.