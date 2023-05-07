CINCINNATI -- Hanser Alberto had four hits, drove in a career-high four RBIs and Chicago scored 11 runs in the second inning to rout the Cincinnati Reds 17-4 on Sunday.

The 11 runs are the most for the team in one inning in 16 years and third-most ever for the franchise. The White Sox had 11 runs in the fifth at Kansas City on Sept. 17, 2007.

The offensive outburst could be a big boost for the White Sox who will be without designated hitter Eloy Jimenez for up to six weeks following his appendectomy.

The White Sox who came in batting .176 with runners in scoring position, delivered plenty of big hits against Graham Ashcraft (2-1) in the second, sending 14 batters to the plate.

The victory means the White Sox have won consecutive series, though at 12-23, they are still seven games out of first place in the American League Central.

"Our mindset from Day 1 has been just worry about tomorrow," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "One game at a time. We've dug ourself a hole, we really did, and we have to dig ourselves out of it."

Alberto hit a two-run homer to snap Ashcraft's 33-inning homerless streak. Andrew Benintendi had a two-run single, and Andrew Vaughn tripled in two more runs. Ashcraft's eight earned runs in the second eclipsed his season total of seven over five starts.

Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer off Casey Legumina to cap the historic frame.

It was the most runs allowed by the Reds in an inning since Apr. 14, 2003 against the Phillies when they allowed 13.

Michael Kopech (1-3) allowed four solo homers by pitched six innings to earn his first victory of the season.

"Don't get too far ahead," Grifol said, referring to if this victory can help turn the tide on the season. "Enjoy this one, and get ready to go play Kansas City."

Jonathan India's ninth career leadoff home run tied him with Barry Larkin for third on Cincinnati's all-time list. Things took a turn for the worst from there.

Before the game, White Sox Grifol gave an update on Jimenez, and expressed optimism. The outfielder was discharged from the hospital on Saturday night after undergoing an appendectomy at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

"I talked to him today and he sounded really good," Grifol said. "When he answered the phone, he sounded like normal Eloy. He was obviously in big-time pain yesterday."

Jimenez is hitting .258 with four doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBIs. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, and catcher Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox will take on the Royals on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.