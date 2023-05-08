The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher James McArthur from the Philadelphia Phillies for minor-league outfielder Junior Marin and cash considerations.

McArthur, 26, is expected to begin at Triple-A Omaha.

The 6-foot-7 pitcher out of Ole Miss has struggled this season, with a 7.31 ERA in 16 innings. He made five appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season after being limited to 13 starts last year because of injury.

To make room on the Royals' 40-man roster, outfielder Franmil Reyes has been designated for assignment.

Reyes, 27, made Kansas City's Opening Day roster but hit .186 before being optioned to Triple-A last week.