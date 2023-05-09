Michael Harris II connects for an RBI double in the 12th inning to give Atlanta a 3-2 victory vs. Baltimore. (0:59)

The Atlanta Braves placed ace pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with a strained left forearm.

The roster move, announced Tuesday, marks the second IL trip this season for Fried, who also missed two weeks in April after suffering a hamstring injury on Opening Day. The Braves have not disclosed how long the All-Star left-hander will be sidelined or whether he will undergo further testing.

The Braves said the 15-day IL stint is retroactive to May 6, one day after Fried's most recent start Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. Fried allowed a season-high five earned runs in six-plus innings against Baltimore and also committed two throwing errors.

Fried did not indicate after Friday's loss that he was injured, saying he would "make sure that what happened tonight doesn't happen again." Fried was not listed by the Braves as a starter for this week's series against the Boston Red Sox, however, and manager Brian Snitker told reporters Sunday that the team was "working through things" when asked about Fried's availability.

The Braves still have not listed a starter for Wednesday's game against Boston. Left-hander Danny Young was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move Tuesday.

Fried is the second Atlanta starter to go to the IL, joining right-hander Kyle Wright, who is out with shoulder soreness. The Braves have not announced who will join their rotation alongside Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder, although rookie left-handers Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster both started games last month when Fried and Wright were sidelined.

Fried, 29, is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts this season, his seventh with the Braves. He finished second in voting for the National League Cy Young Award last season after going 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA but lost his salary arbitration case against the Braves earlier this year and will make $13.5 million in 2023 instead of his $15 million request.