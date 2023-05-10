Mookie Betts avoids Milwaukee hotel due to possible ghosts

Mookie Betts wastes no time put the Dodgers ahead as he smacks a solo home run to lead off the game. (0:22)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up a three-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. That means Mookie Betts will have to check out of his Airbnb.

While the rest of the team was staying at the Pfister Hotel, the All-Star center fielder opted for his own place because the hotel is rumored to be haunted.

Some friends of his rented the Airbnb and Betts opted to stay with them "just in case" any ghosts, specters or ghouls were to appear at the Pfister.

According to Orange County Register reporter Bill Plunkett, Betts said he might not totally believe in ghosts, but he isn't taking any chances.

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee has a spooky reputation among MLB players. Anna Lardinois

"You can tell me what happened after," he said. "I just don't want to find out myself."

Betts isn't the first major leaguer to get the heebie-jeebies from the 130-year-old luxury hotel. In a 2013 story from ESPN The Magazine, players said they heard phantom footsteps in their rooms and had radios mysteriously switch on. Bryce Harper claimed he had clothes moved across his room at the hotel.

"It's freaky as s---, with the head-shot paintings on the walls and the old curtains everywhere," Giancarlo Stanton said in 2013. "It reminds me of the Disneyland Haunted House. The less time I'm there, the better."