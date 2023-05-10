The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-hander Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his pitching elbow.

Alvarado initially felt discomfort during warmups ahead of Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The IL move is retroactive to Monday.

The 27-year-old reliever has converted five of seven save chances this season, compiling a 1.88 ERA with 24 strikeouts and zero walks through 14⅓ innings.

The Phillies reinstated right-hander Andrew Bellatti from the injured list in a corresponding move. Bellatti threw two scoreless innings in two rehab appearances at Single-A Clearwater while recovering from right triceps tendinitis.

Bellatti, 31, was 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Phillies before his injury.

Reuters contributed to this report.