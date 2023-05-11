Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2023 season as well as the start of 2024, manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday.

Mahle was shut down April 30 after tests revealed a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his pitching elbow. He went on the injured list May 3.

The 28-year-old Mahle is 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA in five starts this season. The right-hander was acquired at the trade deadline from Cincinnati last year for three prospects -- Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steve Hajjar.

Shoulder issues sidelined Mahle after he arrived in Minnesota, and he spent time on the injured list. In nine starts for the Twins, he has left the game three times because of injury.

He signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Twins in January. He will become a free agent after this season.

Overall, Mahle is 33-41 with a 4.30 ERA in 123 games with the Reds and Twins.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.