NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco left Thursday's game against the New York Yankees with neck discomfort.

Franco exited the game after hitting a single in the fifth inning off of Yankees starter Domingo German. Upon arriving at first base, Franco, who had gone 2-for-3 in the game, grimaced and grabbed at his neck with his left arm.

The 22-year old has been one of the best players in baseball this season, hitting .310/.369/.552 with seven home runs while leading all position players with 2.5 bWAR.

Tampa Bay, which leads the AL East and has the best record in Major League Baseball, went on to win the game 8-2 to improve to 29-9 on the season.