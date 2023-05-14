Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture after being struck in the head by a line drive Saturday, the team announced Sunday.

Feltner, who spent the night in the hospital, was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. Right-hander Riley Pint was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

In the second inning Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of Feltner's head, and the right-hander immediately collapsed to the ground as the ball deflected to first baseman C.J. Cron. Castellanos was safe with a single.

Feltner didn't appear to lose consciousness. He lay on his stomach and was squinting as two members of the Colorado training stuff sprinted to the mound. With the crowd hushed, Feltner eventually sat up, then got to his feet with catcher Elias Diaz standing next to him.

Feltner, 26, walked off with the assistance of two staff members as the fans at Coors Field applauded.

Castellanos, who appeared shaken in the clubhouse after the game, said he was in touch with Rockies players to check on Feltner's status.

"A lot of remorse, concern, worry. I don't know, I've turned into a softy since I had kids. I don't like stuff like that," he said.

Feltner, a fourth-round pick of the Rockies in 2018, is 2-3 with a 5.86 ERA in 35⅓ innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.