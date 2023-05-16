HOUSTON -- Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger left Monday night's game against the Houston Astros with an injury after making an acrobatic catch in the seventh inning.

Bellinger robbed Kyle Tucker of extra bases when he leaped and crashed into the padded wall just in front of the Houston bullpen in right-center for the third out in the seventh. The 2019 National League MVP appeared to turn his left knee when he landed after making the grab and crumpled to the ground.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki immediately motioned for help and an athletic trainer came to check on Bellinger. After a couple of minutes, he slowly got to his feet and walked gingerly off the field.

Bellinger was replaced by Miles Mastrobuoni.

Speaking after the game, Cubs manager David Ross said initial tests on Bellinger showed that his ligaments "seemed to be OK."

"Doc checked him out," Ross said. "Seems like nothing major. We'll see how he wakes up in the morning."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.