ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the injured list Wednesday after 31 games because of a left hamstring strain.

The AL West-leading Rangers made the move before the finale of their series against NL East leader Atlanta. Seager was back in the lineup hitting second, as usual, but was the designated hitter instead of playing shortstop in his first game back.

Catcher Sam Huff was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the 26-man roster.

Seager hit .359 with one homer and four RBIs in the first 11 games of the season before he got hurt running the bases April 11 in a home game against Kansas City.

After playing three games during a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco that ended over the weekend, Seager was ready to rejoin the Rangers before his return was delayed because he was dealing with a stomach bug.

Seager is in the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract he signed with the Rangers in December 2020.