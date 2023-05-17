The umpires check Domingo German for foreign substances prior to the bottom of the fourth inning and end up tossing him from the game. (0:53)

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been suspended 10 games and fined by Major League Baseball for violating the rules regarding foreign substances, it was announced Wednesday.

German will not appeal and will begin serving the suspension starting with Wednesday's game. He cannot be replaced on the roster and the Yankees will be forced to play with 25 men instead of 26.

The right-hander was ejected in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays for having his hand coated with something tackier than rosin, umpire James Hoye said.

"The instant I looked at his hand, it was extremely shiny and extremely sticky," Hoye told a pool reporter Tuesday night. "It's the stickiest hand I've ever felt. My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm."

German denied Hoye's accusation, saying he didn't have anything on his hand other than rosin.

"It was definitely just the rosin bag," German said through an interpreter. "It was sweat and the rosin bag. I don't need any extra help to grab the baseball."

Hoye's crew examined German during an April 15 start against Minnesota but allowed him to stay in that game after Hoye had asked German to wash rosin off his hand and some had remained on the pitcher's pinkie finger.

The suspension and fine was announced Wednesday by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill.

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn't pitched this season due to a right lat strain, is expected to be activated off the injured list Sunday to take German's spot in the rotation against the Cincinnati Reds.

A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Severino has not pitched for the Yankees this season because of a right lat strain. He allowed two runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset.

Also on Wednesday, the Yankees put reliever Ian Hamilton on the 15-day injured list because of a strained right groin. New York recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In other news, left-hander Carlos Rodón threw from 90 feet without pain Wednesday. He has not pitched this season because of a sore left forearm and an ailing back.

German's ejection was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago and the second this season.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for sticky stuff on April 20, and Seattle's Hector Santiago and Arizona's Caleb Smith were suspended in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.