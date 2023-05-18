Star San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has a small fracture in his left hand that could require a stint on the injured list, manager Bob Melvin told reporters Wednesday.

Machado hasn't played since Monday, when he was hit in the hand by a pitch from Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller.

The team expects to know more on Machado's status when it returns home for the start of a series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

"So the initial X-ray didn't show anything," Melvin told reporters. "He had a CT scan and an MRI yesterday that showed a small fracture on the metacarpal. We don't think it's an IL situation but we're going to probably go through the off-day, see how he feels and see where we are on the weekend."

Machado has started the season slowly for San Diego, hitting .231 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. He signed an 11-year, $350 million contract with the team in February.