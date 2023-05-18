The New York Yankees placed starting catcher Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain and recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Trevino, 30, is batting .219 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 30 games (28 starts) this season, his second in New York. He's a career .243 hitter.

As expected, the Yankees also said right-hander Luis Severino will come off the injured list to make his season debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds on the road.

Severino has been on the shelf with a lat strain sustained in spring training.

Severino, 29, has pitched in just 26 regular-season games in the past four seasons because of a variety of injuries. In 2018, he posted a 19-8 record. In seven major league seasons, all with the Yankees, Severino is 50-29 with a 3.39 ERA in 122 games (107 starts) and 638 innings pitched.

Rortvedt, 25, hasn't appeared in the major leagues since 2021 with Minnesota. He's hitting .169 in 89 career at-bats.

The Yankees also announced that right-hander Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Single-A Tampa.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also announced that right-hander Ian Hamilton (groin) is back in New York having an MRI, left-hander Carlos Rodon played catch at 90 feet and Giancarlo Stanton is "getting real close" to returning.

Rodon is recovering from a left forearm strain, sustained after just one spring start.

The Yankees placed Hamilton on the 15-day IL Wednesday.

Stanton was placed on the IL last month because of a left hamstring strain.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.