With multiple catchers injured, the New York Mets are bringing up veteran Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The Mets signed Sanchez on May 9, one week after he opted out of a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants. He reportedly could have terminated the latest deal as well if he wasn't brought up to the majors by Friday.

Sanchez, a two-time All-Star, has 154 career home runs, including seasons of 33 and 34 homers with the New York Yankees, for whom he played seven years. He was then traded to the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season.

In 128 games for the Twins, Sanchez posted a slash line of .205/.282/.377, with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs.

The Mets lost starting catcher Omar Narvaez to a left calf injury in early April, prompting rookie Francisco Alvarez's arrival from the minors. Alvarez and veteran Tomas Nido have combined to hit .178 with four home runs and 10 RBIs for the Mets.

Nido has not played since May 5 and is on the injured list with dry eye syndrome.

Catcher Michael Perez, who joined the Mets on May 10, is 4-for-7 through two games.

The Mets are 22-23 and in third place in the National League East, six games behind the front-running Atlanta Braves. New York lost two of three to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays this week and concludes its six-game homestand with three vs. the Cleveland Guardians starting Friday.