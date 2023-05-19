The San Diego Padres are placing star slugger Manny Machado on the injured list.

Manager Bob Melvin made the announcement ahead of the team's series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in San Diego.

Machado has been out since Monday, when he was hit by a pitch against the Kansas City Royals. Initial X-rays that night didn't show a fracture, but Machado had a CT scan and MRI on Tuesday that revealed a fractured metacarpal.

Machado is hitting .231 with five homers and 19 RBI this season.