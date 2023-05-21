CHICAGO -- The White Sox promoted Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte and cut fellow outfielder Jake Marisnick on Sunday.

Frazier hit .375 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs in 16 games with Charlotte. The 28-year-old signed a minor league deal with Chicago last month after he was released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

He was in the starting lineup in right field for Chicago's series finale against Kansas City on Sunday.

Frazier, who is from Georgia, was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2017 with the New York Yankees. He is a .238 hitter with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs in 247 career games. He appeared in 19 games with the crosstown Cubs in 2022 in his last major league action.

Marisnick was designated for assignment. The 32-year-old went 0-for-2 and scored a run in nine games with the White Sox this year.