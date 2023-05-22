The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-hander Eric Lauer on the injured list Monday because of a right shoulder impingement.

Lauer, 27, was roughed up Saturday when he allowed three home runs and six runs total over three-plus innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, dropping to 4-5 in nine appearances with a 5.48 ERA across eight starts.

"He's felt this weakness in his shoulder off and on throughout the season," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We've got to figure out if we can take some time off from it. Strengthen it."

His IL move is retroactive to Sunday and leaves Milwaukee with three key starters on the IL to go along with left-hander Wade Miley (shoulder) and right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder). The Brewers recalled right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Nashville to fill Lauer's roster spot.

In six seasons with the San Diego Padres and Brewers, Lauer is 36-36 with a 4.21 ERA over 119 appearances (111 starts).

Miller, 27, had a 1.93 ERA in three relief appearances with Milwaukee earlier this season and had a 1.45 ERA in nine appearances at Nashville.

In three major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Brewers, Miller is 1-2 with a 7.52 ERA in nine appearances (three starts).

In addition, right-hander Gus Varland, who was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Los Angeles Dodgers, cleared waivers and was returned to L.A. Varland, 26, had an 11.42 ERA in eight relief appearances.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.