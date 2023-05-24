CINCINNATI -- St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the third inning of Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds after plate umpire Will Little angered them with his strike zone.

With St. Louis leading 4-1, a runner on first and one out, Little called a strike on a 1-0 cutter that appeared to be above the strike zone, then called a strike on a cutter on the low, inside corner.

Arenado stepped away from the batter's box, grinning and wincing, then grounded into an inning-ending double play.

As Arenado headed back to the dugout along with first base coach Stubby Clapp, Arenado was ejected by Little, who had angered the St. Louis star with a strike call at third base on a checked-swing Monday. It was Arenado's eighth ejection and first this year.

Marmol came out of the dugout and was ejected for the third time this season and sixth time in his managerial career.