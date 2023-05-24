NEW YORK -- Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will be the managers for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on July 8.

Reynolds, an MLB Network analyst, will manage the AL team. Ibañez, Major League Baseball's vice president of on-field operations, will manage the NL, the commissioner's office said Wednesday.

Reynolds, 62, was a two-time All-Star second baseman who played for the Mariners from 1982 to 1992.

Ibañez, who turns 51 on June 2, played for Seattle from 1996 to 2000, again from 2004 to 2008 and a third time in 2013. He was an All-Star with Philadelphia in 2009.