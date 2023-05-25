NEW YORK -- The Yankees are promoting righty Randy Vasquez, who will make his MLB debut on Friday with a start against the San Diego Padres.

"He did some good things in spring training -- good arm, good stuff," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday. "He's been pitching pretty well. He's had some games where he walked in guys, but is getting swing and miss too. He's the next guy up right now with an opportunity."

Vasquez, from the Dominican Republic, first signed with the Yankees in 2018 when he was 19 years old. He's had mixed results at Triple-A Scranton this season, posting a 4.85 ERA in 42 2/3 innings. Things have turned around in his last four starts though, with a 2.14 ERA.

The Yankees are currently down a pitcher with Domingo German in the middle of a 10-game suspension for using sticky stuff. When German returns, Vasquez could head back down to the minors, with the Yankees' rotation nearing full strength with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Clarke Schmidt, with Carlos Rodon inching towards a rehab start.