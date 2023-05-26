Aaron Boone takes out his displeasure with the plate umpire on balls and strikes being called and gets his money's worth. (1:04)

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball has suspended Yankees manager Aaron Boone for one game due to his recent conduct towards umpires. Boone will serve his suspension Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

Boone, who was fined an undisclosed amount as well, got ejected for the fourth time this season on Thursday and the second time in four days. He most famously getting tossed in 2019 while going on his famous "Savages in the Box" rant.

Boone knows he's earning a reputation for arguing with umpires, but does not think it's changed the way umpires are treating him.

"I think I've earned that reputation," Boone said Friday before learning of his suspension. "Do I think it's leading to a quick hook? Not necessarily. I think last night was quick, but that could be a one-off. Maybe I'm delusional and that I did more than I think."

Boone was tossed in the middle of the third inning of the Yankees game against the Baltimore Orioles by umpire Edwin Moscoso while arguing about the strike zone. The Yankees skipper indicated he thought the umpire missed four calls, holding up four fingers to indicate his displeasure.

While his ejections are accumulating, Boone does not think it's affected how teams call a game when the Yankees are involved.

"I think they come in for the most part with a blank slate," Boone said. "I do think there is probably the occasional bias that exists. We're human beings and I'm sure certain people don't like hearing from me or whatever."

His desire to voice his opinion however does not mean Boone goes into games wanting to get ejected.

"It's happened a few times this week and I'd like to not get ejected and hopefully I can start a long streak of not getting ejected," Boone said. "I'm not necessarily afraid to, but no, it's not my intent to get ejected and I don't want to, and hopefully I won't for a while."

Boone added that reliever Tommy Kahnle could return to the team series next weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers after making rehab outings on Sunday and Tuesday.

So far in three rehab outings, Kahnle has not allowed a run or a hit in three rehab innings, striking out two while walking one. The righty has yet to pitch this season after starting the season on the injured list with bicep tendinitis.

On Friday, the Yankees also released Aaron Hicks. The veteran outfielder spent the past eight years in New York, but was designated for assignment last week. Hicks has 2½ years and over $27 million left on a seven-year, $70 million deal he signed in 2019.