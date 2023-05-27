Corey Seager unloads a massive grand slam to give the Rangers a 9-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. (0:30)

The Baltimore Orioles optioned top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk amid his struggles at the big-league level.

In a corresponding move Saturday, the team recalled left-hander Keegan Akin from Norfolk.

Rodriguez, 23, is 2-2 with a 7.35 ERA in 10 starts. The right-hander has thrown 45 1/3 innings with 56 strikeouts and 21 walks for a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has given up 13 home runs.

In April, Rodriguez allowed 11 earned runs in 24 1/3 innings for a 4.07 ERA. In the month of May, he has an 11.14 ERA, giving up 27 runs (26 earned) in 21 innings over five starts.

On Friday, the Texas Rangers tagged him with nine runs (eight earned) in 3 1/3 innings on six hits -- three of them home runs -- and three walks. He struck out six in the 12-2 loss.

Akin, 28, is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Orioles this season.

In 2022, Akin had a 3-3 record with a 3.20 ERA and two saves in 45 appearances (one start).