The San Diego Padres placed reliever Luis Garcia on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday for the 36-year-old right-hander, who is 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 21 games.

Garcia is 20-27 with a 4.07 ERA in 445 career games (four starts) with five teams since making his debut in 2013.

The Padres recalled right-hander Domingo Tapia from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding transaction.

Tapia, 31, is 0-1 with one save and a 3.18 ERA in 10 appearances this season out of the San Diego bullpen.