The Los Angeles Angels promoted prized pitching prospect Ben Joyce from Double-A Rocket City on Sunday and placed veteran left-hander Matt Moore on the 15-day injured list due to a right oblique strain.

The move involving Moore is retroactive to Thursday.

The right-handed Joyce was a third-round draft pick in 2022, and he is the second player from that entire class to reach the majors. The other is Angels shortstop Zach Neto, who was the 13th overall selection in the 2022 draft.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Joyce was the 89th selection after boasting a fastball clocked as high as 105 during his college career at Tennessee.

Joyce, 22, struck out 24 batters in just 15 2/3 innings at Rocket City in Madison, Alabama. He went 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 14 appearances. He is rated as the Angels' No. 9 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Moore, 33, is 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA in 22 relief appearances. He has allowed just 13 hits and struck out 21 in 25 innings in his first season with the Angels.

Moore was injured while playing catch prior to Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Also, the Angels transferred right-hander Austin Warren (elbow) to the 60-day injured list, opening up a 40-man roster spot for Joyce.