KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals left fielder Edward Olivares made quite the impression on Sunday.

A smoking impression on the scoreboard in left field.

Olivares hit a 452-foot solo homer in the eighth inning of Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Washington Nationals that damaged a scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium.

The massive drive darkened a small strip on the left side of the scoreboard, and smoke was seen coming from the area where the ball landed.

The 27-year-old Olivares connected against Chad Kuhl, tying the score at 2. It was his fourth homer of the season.