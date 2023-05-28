        <
          Royals' Edward Olivares damages scoreboard with homer

          play
          Edward Olivares damages scoreboard with no-doubter HR (0:37)

          Edward Olivares ties the game with a home run in the eighth inning and damages part of the scoreboard in the process. (0:37)

          • Associated Press
          May 28, 2023, 07:34 PM ET

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals left fielder Edward Olivares made quite the impression on Sunday.

          A smoking impression on the scoreboard in left field.

          Olivares hit a 452-foot solo homer in the eighth inning of Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Washington Nationals that damaged a scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium.

          The massive drive darkened a small strip on the left side of the scoreboard, and smoke was seen coming from the area where the ball landed.

          The 27-year-old Olivares connected against Chad Kuhl, tying the score at 2. It was his fourth homer of the season.