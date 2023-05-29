Isaac Paredes hits a home run to left-center field in the fourth inning for the Rays. (0:25)

The Tampa Bay Rays placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list Monday because of left hip inflammation.

Fairbanks said his hip "locked up" on him while warming up before the ninth inning of Sunday's 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not enter the game.

The IL move is retroactive to Sunday. In a corresponding move, the club recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.

Fairbanks, 29, is 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA and five saves in 13 relief appearances this season. Fairbanks, who last pitched Friday, went on the injured list earlier this season with right forearm inflammation.

Kelley, 30, is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six appearances (two starts) for the Rays this season.