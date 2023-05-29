Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins left Monday's game against the visiting Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning with a right leg injury.

After the game, a 5-0 loss, manager Brandon Hyde said Mullins suffered a right adductor groin strain and was undergoing further testing.

Mullins, 28, hit a ground ball to shortstop and slowed down short of first base while grabbing at his right upper leg. He left the game immediately after a quick visit from a member of the team medical staff.

Mullins was 0-for-2 with two walks in Monday's game and is batting .263 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 53 games. He is a career .263 hitter with 61 home runs and 189 RBIs in 483 career games over six seasons for the Orioles.

