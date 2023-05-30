The Baltimore Orioles placed center fielder Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and replaced him on the roster with former New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks.

The Orioles announced the signing of Hicks and activated him for Tuesday night's home game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Mullins left Monday's game against the visiting Guardians in the eighth inning and was diagnosed with a right groin strain.

Mullins is batting .263 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 53 games for Baltimore this season, along with 13 stolen bases. He is a career .263 hitter with 61 home runs and 189 RBIs in 483 career games over six seasons for the Orioles. He has stolen 30 or more bases in each of the previous two seasons.

The Yankees officially released Hicks on Friday, nearly a week after he was designated for assignment. The Yankees owe the 33-year-old $10.5 million for the remainder of this season and a combined $19 million over the next two seasons.

Hicks is a career .230 hitter with 101 homers and 356 RBIs in 898 career games with the Minnesota Twins (2013-15) and Yankees (2016-23).