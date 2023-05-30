TORONTO -- Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a cervical strain.

The move was made retroactive to Sunday.

Winker, 29, is batting .204 with a .315 on-base percentage and .231 slugging percentage in 39 games this season.

Although Winker hit 24 home runs with Cincinnati as recently as 2021, when he made an All-Star Game appearance, he hasn't homered at all this season. He has only three extra-base hits -- all doubles -- in 127 plate appearances.

Milwaukee acquired Winker and infielder Abraham Toro from the Seattle Mariners in December for second baseman Kolten Wong and $1.75 million. Winker underwent disk replacement surgery on his neck and a meniscus repair in his left knee during the offseason.

The Brewers filled Winker's spot on the roster by recalling Toro from Triple-A Nashville. Toro was hitting .258 with a .344 on-base percentage, one homer, 18 RBIs and four steals in 43 games with Nashville while playing third base and second base.