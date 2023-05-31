Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has a stress fracture in his left fibula and is out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday.

Greene will receive a second medical opinion on the injury before the Tigers determine a timetable for his return. The injury was revealed Tuesday night when the second-year star underwent medical tests after an early exit against the Texas Rangers.

The Tigers placed Green on the 10-day injured list before Wednesday's game against the Rangers but did not immediately announce a corresponding roster move.

Greene left Tuesday's loss to the Rangers in the third inning after reporting discomfort in his left leg. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he "needed to get him out of the game" after watching Greene run after a fly ball in center field.

Greene, 22, is batting .296 with five home runs and 18 RBIs with a team-leading 60 hits and 29 runs scored. The former No. 5 draft pick is the latest high-profile player sidelined for the Tigers, who also placed ace left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day IL on Tuesday with a finger injury.

The Tigers (25-28) have recovered from a 2-9 start to the season and enter Wednesday just two games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins (28-27) in the AL Central.